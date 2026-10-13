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North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says
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Asia

North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 12, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

13 Oct 2026 10:06AM
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SEOUL: North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on Monday (Oct 12), state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, adding that the test confirmed the successful technical upgrading of an important core element for the missile, without elaborating.

The announcement comes after South Korea's military said on Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast. It was Pyongyang's fourth launch in a month, following Seoul's recent test of a hypersonic missile.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday visited a defence industry museum showcasing weapons achievements made under his leadership.

Kim said the country's weaponry, which promotes North Korea's position, "will be developed and completed in a more strenuous manner", KCNA reported.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may meet with Kim during a visit to Asia. "I may, yeah. That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him," Trump told reporters.

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Source: Reuters
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