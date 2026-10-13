CNA Explains: What are hypersonic weapons, who has them and why do they matter for Asia?

BEIJING: South Korea has test-fired its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon, bringing Seoul a step closer to what it says could be game-changing weapons capabilities.

The launch on Oct 8 came just days after North Korea tested what it described as an intermediate-range hypersonic missile, amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The developments have drawn fresh attention to the growing pursuit of the advanced technology and its implications for regional security.

What are hypersonic weapons?

Hypersonic weapons are generally defined as capable of travelling at least five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5.

While ballistic missiles can also reach hypersonic speeds, modern hypersonic weapons are typically distinguished by their ability to manoeuvre during flight.

There are two main types - hypersonic glide vehicles and cruise missiles.

Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched via rocket boosters before separating and gliding towards targets without sustained engine power. South Korea tested such a vehicle on Oct 8.