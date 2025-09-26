Commentary: Counterstrike weapons alone won’t guarantee Japan’s safety

PERTH: Eighty years after World War II ended and forced its pacifist identity, Japan now finds itself in the middle of a volatile security environment. Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and intensifying US–China rivalry, there’s a sense of unease that the unthinkable has become plausible.

This has tilted public opinion toward greater defence spending and support for counterstrike capabilities – in a country committed to its post-war constitution, shielded by US security guarantees and the only one for which nuclear warfare is no abstraction.

On Aug 29, Japan's Ministry of Defense announced concrete plans to deploy domestically-produced long-range missiles as part of the country's counterstrike capability, starting in March 2026. Tokyo also plans to acquire several hundred US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. Together, these developments mark the practical realisation of Japan’s long-debated enemy base strike capability.

Defence is a central issue in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race on Oct 4, which will also decide who succeeds Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister. Frontrunner Sanae Takaichi supports broad constitutional revision and argues Japan should acquire counterstrike capabilities as “a highly effective measure.”

But at the heart of this debate lies a fundamental dilemma: Do counterstrike capabilities truly enhance Japan’s security through deterrence, or do they risk dangerous escalation, constitutional ambiguity and regional mistrust?