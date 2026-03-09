Nurses beyond borders: The Philippine dilemma – wanted worldwide, needed at home

Ching’s story is not unusual. Across the Philippines, both veterans like him and newly licensed nurses are weighing their options.

For many, the profession is still a noble calling – but it is also seen as a ticket to a better life abroad.

PAIN POINTS AT HOME

The pressures Filipino nurses face at home are well known: modest pay, long hours, heavy workloads and uncertain job stability.

Entry-level nurses in public hospitals earn around 40,000 pesos (US$700) a month, while overseas positions can offer several times that figure – a temptation that many say is hard to ignore.

In public hospitals, permanent government positions – known as plantilla posts and highly sought after – are limited and tied to budget allocations.

Hospitals often hire nurses on contract arrangements to fill immediate gaps. These roles may provide an income, but do not always come with the same long-term security or benefits as plantilla posts.

Last year, Ralph Garcia, 24, passed the Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination, the national nursing board exam, and is well aware of the profession’s demands.

He is not planning to build his career at home.

“The quality of life that I could have abroad is going to be better than staying here in the Philippines,” he said.