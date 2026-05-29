New Zealand can no longer take its security for granted, says defence minister as military spending rises

SINGAPORE: New Zealand can no longer rely on its geographic isolation as a shield from security threats, Defence Minister Chris Penk said, as the country boosts defence expenditure and upgrades its forces.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday (May 29), Penk said New Zealand needs to better protect its sovereignty and maritime interests amid an increasingly contested security environment.

“As a maritime nation, we're heavily dependent on the sea. Once upon a time, (the ocean) felt as though it was a buffer – or a safety barrier – between us and the rest of the world,” he said.

“But (we’re) now realising we can't take for granted the integrity of the 12 nautical mile (internationally recognised territorial) limit that we have, our exclusive economic zone and freedom of navigation.”

His comments came a day after New Zealand announced a 9 per cent boost in defence spending in its 2026 budget, with a strong focus on maritime security, including drone systems and fleet renewal.

The increase follows the government's commitment last year to nearly double defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) within eight years.

Defence spending is expected to reach 1.23 per cent of GDP in the coming year, according to budget documents.

“There's an open question about whether we should move faster. We've committed to reviewing progress and, if necessary, speed up our trajectory to 2 per cent of GDP,” Penk said.