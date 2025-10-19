Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 'immediate ceasefire' in Qatar talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday (Oct 19) agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" at talks in Doha, after at least 10 Afghans were killed in Pakistani air strikes that broke an earlier truce.

For more than a week, the South Asian neighbours have engaged in bloody border clashes - their worst conflict since the return of the Taliban government in 2021.

A 48-hour truce briefly put a stop to the fighting, which has killed dozens of troops and civilians, until Friday's air strikes.

After peace talks in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry said early on Sunday that "the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries".

They also agreed to follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the ceasefire, the foreign ministry added.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached and said the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on Oct 25.

"Terrorism on Pakistani soil conducted from Afghanistan will immediately stop. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other's sovereignty," Asif posted on social media.

Afghanistan's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the "signing of an agreement".

"It was decided that both countries will not carry out any acts of hostility against each other," he wrote on X on Sunday.

"Neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against the government of Pakistan."

The defence ministers posted a picture on X shaking hands after the signing.