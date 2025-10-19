Pakistan and Afghanistan hold peace talks in Doha after fierce clashes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan began peace talks in Doha on Saturday (Oct 18) after extending a fragile ceasefire, seeking to defuse the worst border violence between the two neighbours since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

The clashes over the past week have left dozens dead and hundreds wounded, prompting urgent mediation efforts led by Qatar, according to diplomatic sources.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said a delegation headed by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob had arrived in Doha. “As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today,” he said.

CEASEFIRE EXTENDED DURING TALKS

Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed the talks, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, would focus on ending cross-border terrorism and restoring calm along the 2,600-kilometre frontier.

“The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border,” the ministry said.

Officials from both sides said the discussions could be extended beyond Saturday and include senior intelligence chiefs from Islamabad and Kabul.