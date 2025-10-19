Pakistan and Afghanistan hold peace talks in Doha after fierce clashes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan began peace talks in Doha on Saturday (Oct 18) after extending a fragile ceasefire, seeking to defuse the worst border violence between the two neighbours since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.
The clashes over the past week have left dozens dead and hundreds wounded, prompting urgent mediation efforts led by Qatar, according to diplomatic sources.
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said a delegation headed by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob had arrived in Doha. “As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today,” he said.
CEASEFIRE EXTENDED DURING TALKS
Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed the talks, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, would focus on ending cross-border terrorism and restoring calm along the 2,600-kilometre frontier.
“The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border,” the ministry said.
Officials from both sides said the discussions could be extended beyond Saturday and include senior intelligence chiefs from Islamabad and Kabul.
CLASHES AND AIRSTRIKES
Fighting erupted after Islamabad accused Kabul of failing to rein in militants staging attacks inside Pakistan from Afghan soil. The Taliban has denied harbouring militants, accusing Pakistan of spreading misinformation and sheltering fighters linked to the Islamic State group.
On Friday, a suicide attack near the border killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13 others, officials said.
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, said Kabul must act. “The Afghan regime must rein in the proxies who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are using Afghan soil to perpetrate heinous attacks inside Pakistan,” he said at a military graduation ceremony.
Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes inside its territory just hours after the ceasefire which began on Wednesday and was extended on Friday.
Mujahid said the attacks targeted civilians and killed several people, adding that Kabul reserved the right to respond but had ordered its fighters to hold fire while talks continued.
CIVILIAN TOLL AND SPORTING FALLOUT
The Afghanistan Cricket Board said three local players were killed in Pakistan’s strikes in Paktika province, prompting Afghanistan to withdraw from a planned Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan next month.
Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the military had targeted “verified” militant camps, not civilians. “During the ceasefire, militants attempted to launch multiple attacks inside Pakistan,” he posted on X.
He said more than 100 militants were killed in the strikes, most belonging to the group behind Friday’s suicide attack on a Pakistani military camp.
Reuters could not independently verify the death toll or specific targets struck.
The outcome of the Doha talks remains uncertain, but both countries face pressure to prevent a new spiral of violence along one of the world’s most volatile borders.