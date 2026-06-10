Pakistan launches deadly strikes on Afghanistan

KHOST, Afghanistan: Pakistan has renewed deadly airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan, officials in both countries said on Wednesday (Jun 10), in the worst violence in weeks following a period of relative calm.

An AFP journalist saw a house completely destroyed in the southeastern province of Khost, where residents were digging graves to bury those killed in a nighttime attack.

Afghanistan's government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said "11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed" in strikes on Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces.

Islamabad said the strikes came in response to "recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan" and killed 26 militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that "precise and calibrated strikes" targeted militant "hideouts and safe havens" in border areas, without commenting on civilian casualties.

The attack in Khost's Spera district killed nine people and wounded 10 others, including children, a provincial official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Multiple residents confirmed the death toll and said the strike hit Mane village soon after midnight (3.30am, Singapore time).

"We and people from the neighbouring areas rushed to the scene and rescued the remaining people. We even took some wounded to the clinic," said Ali Jan Akhlaqi, a 29-year-old resident.

Shirbat Khan, a 55-year-old resident, told AFP those killed were "a poor family, they had done nothing" and had no ties to militants.

Pakistan's information chief said the strikes hit four targets, including a training camp, an ammunition cache and a hideout linked to two TTP commanders.