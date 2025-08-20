Pakistan's financial capital Karachi hit by torrential rain and flooding

KARACHI: Pakistan declared a public holiday in Karachi as the financial capital braced for more rain on Wednesday (Aug 20), after the arrival of the annual monsoon season left at least seven people dead and caused widespread flooding, officials said.

The monsoon has brought havoc across Pakistan in recent days, with the death toll from flash floods that struck the mountainous northwest on Friday rising to 377.

In Karachi, at least seven people have died since the rains began in the southern port city on Tuesday, said Abdul Wahid Halepoto, a provincial government spokesperson. Rainfall reached levels not seen in years in some parts of the city, Pakistan's largest, with a population of more than 20 million.

Deaths were caused by drowning, road accidents, building collapse and electrocution, Halepoto said.

Authorities ordered educational institutions and offices to shut.

"We are expecting more intense rains," said Anjum Nazir, a spokesperson for the provincial meteorological department.

Tuesday's rain was recorded between 80mm and 178mm in different parts of the city, he said.

Nazir said the area around the airport received 163.5mm of rain, the highest recorded there since 1979. Some 178mm of rain was recorded in the northeast of the city, the highest since the weather station there was set up five years ago.

The rain also disrupted power, mobile phone services and flights, officials said. Local television footage showed cars and other vehicles floating down streets, with houses submerged in water.

Karachi Electric said the sudden downpour had caused some disruption to its distribution network. Restoration efforts faced significant challenges due to waterlogging, access and overall traffic congestion in the city, its spokesperson said.

He said KE teams were able to restore the majority of electricity feeders within eight to 12 hours.