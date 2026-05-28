Pakistan commuters switch to EV scooters as petrol prices soar

ISLAMABAD: Every morning, Misbah Younus takes the same route to work through the busy streets of Pakistan’s capital.

But in recent months, one thing has changed dramatically: the cost of getting there – or anywhere in Islamabad.

As fuel prices soar and inflation squeeze Pakistani household budgets, the sports consultant found it increasingly difficult to afford petrol for her car.

So, she made a decision that more commuters across the nation are now considering: she changed to an electric scooter.

She told CNA the switch has brought immediate financial relief.

“Petrol prices were increasing day by day. It was becoming difficult for me to afford fuel on my salary. I realised I needed an electric scooter,” said Younus, who works at Right To Play, an international non-profit organisation supporting children.

“Because of (my e-scooter), more of my budget now goes into savings as my commuting petrol costs have come down.”

Younus is among a growing number of Pakistanis turning to electric scooters and bikes as commuters seek cheaper ways to travel.

The shift follows sharp increases in petrol prices linked to volatility in global oil markets and supply disruptions amid tensions in the Middle East.