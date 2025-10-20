Pakistan steps up polio vaccination campaign amid security and misinformation hurdles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is stepping up efforts to vaccinate tens of millions of children against polio, but security challenges and deep-rooted vaccine misconceptions remain major hurdles, health experts say.

In a weeklong campaign which began on Oct 13, the country set out to immunise 45 million children under the age of five against the virus.

More than 400,000 frontline health workers were deployed across 159 districts, in places such as schools and homes to administer the vaccine – two drops into each child’s mouth – and educate communities.

Despite years of vaccination drives, Pakistan is one of only two countries, along with Afghanistan, where the disease remains endemic.

Polio mainly strikes young children but can infect adults as well. It can lead to paralysis or, in severe cases, death.

The virus spreads easily through contaminated water, poor sanitation, or respiratory droplets from an infected person.

This year, Pakistan has logged 29 polio cases as of September, and experts say this is a high number for a disease that has largely been eradicated around the world.