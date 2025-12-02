Pakistan seeks fresh start with Japan to boost economic links

ISLAMABAD: Japanese cars have long been synonymous with quality and reliability in Pakistan’s auto market.

From compact hatchbacks to luxury sedans, their popularity continues to dominate dealership floors and city streets.

Much of this demand is met through private importers such as Haji Baseer, who brings in both new and secondhand models.

"Used cars from Japan are basically in good condition. They’re strong, have a long life, and are in huge demand in the market,” he told CNA.

Pakistan imports millions of dollars' worth of cars, machinery and steel from Japan every year.

Between August 2024 and August 2025, imports from Japan grew by 28 per cent, according to data visualisation and distribution platform Observatory of Economic Complexity.

In contrast, Pakistan’s exports to Japan – mostly textiles and cotton products – fell by 11 per cent over the same period.

Government representatives believe the trade deficit of US$127 million can be narrowed, saying Japan’s recent leadership transition offers an opportunity to reset and strengthen bilateral and economic ties.

Japan in October swore in Sanae Takaichi as its first female prime minister, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

Pakistani officials say a more proactive diplomatic approach could help the country showcase its value beyond traditional export sectors.

“Japan, of course, is now a very advanced industrial economy and has little use for most of the raw material that Pakistan produces,” said former commerce minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

“But Pakistan could be a tremendous partner to Japan in its own effort to gain IT expertise.”

He added that with its expanding technology sector, Pakistan could offer Japan cost-effective IT talent and services.