Pakistan’s wedding industry under strain as Middle East tensions add to economic woes

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Pakistan’s lavish wedding industry is coming under pressure as families rein in spending amid rising costs and economic uncertainty linked to the war on Iran.

Pakistani weddings are typically elaborate social events that bring together hundreds – sometimes thousands – of guests.

Families typically spend months planning outfits, food and decorations.

But businesses across the sector say the mood has shifted as customers cut back on both bookings and the scale of celebrations.

CUSTOMERS SPENDING LESS

At bridal boutique Zari Palace, located in the country’s fourth-most populous city of Rawalpindi, customers are still walking through the doors.

But owner Hassan Sheikh said many are spending more cautiously as economic uncertainty weighs on household budgets.

"We are already facing a lot of difficulties because of inflation, reduced business activity and taxes. If the Middle East crisis continues for another six to eight months, it will create a very difficult situation for all of us," he told CNA.

Pakistan’s wedding season typically peaks between November and April, with venues and service providers often receiving bookings up to six months in advance.

Muhammad Saqib, who has operated wedding marquees for more than 20 years, says demand has weakened significantly.

"After the war (on Iran), I have become deeply worried and had to lay off workers. I cut down my staff because there is no work due to the war," he said.