Philippines open to discuss safety of Filipinos in Taiwan with China, foreign minister says

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro on Thursday (Aug 28) said she was open to discussions with China about possible ways to ensure the safety of Filipinos living in Taiwan, amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Lazaro was asked whether the Philippines could seek Beijing's help in evacuating close to 200,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan if conflict breaks out.

"We can do that," she replied, adding, "It's about time to also come up with these discussions."

Her remarks followed a warning from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier this month that the Philippines would inevitably be drawn into a conflict between China and Taiwan should one erupt, due to its proximity to the democratically governed island.

Lazaro and other officials told senators that contingency measures are already in place to assist and evacuate Filipinos in the event of a war.

"We have been talking since early this year about a contingency plan, with security agencies," Lazaro said.

Over the past five years, Taiwan has come under increasing military and political pressure from China, which views the island as its "sacred" territory. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lazaro's remarks.