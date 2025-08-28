Philippines open to discuss safety of Filipinos in Taiwan with China, foreign minister says

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro on Thursday (Aug 28) said she was open to discussions with China about possible ways to ensure the safety of Filipinos living in Taiwan, amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
Speaking at a Senate hearing, Lazaro was asked whether the Philippines could seek Beijing's help in evacuating close to 200,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan if conflict breaks out.
"We can do that," she replied, adding, "It's about time to also come up with these discussions."
Her remarks followed a warning from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier this month that the Philippines would inevitably be drawn into a conflict between China and Taiwan should one erupt, due to its proximity to the democratically governed island.
Lazaro and other officials told senators that contingency measures are already in place to assist and evacuate Filipinos in the event of a war.
"We have been talking since early this year about a contingency plan, with security agencies," Lazaro said.
Over the past five years, Taiwan has come under increasing military and political pressure from China, which views the island as its "sacred" territory. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lazaro's remarks.
Cheloy Garafil, head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, said Taiwan had given assurances it would support the Philippines in protecting overseas workers.
"We have already obtained a commitment from the Taiwanese officials that they will help us in case trouble erupts," she said.
Lazaro reiterated that the Philippines upholds its "one China" policy and "will leave it to the Chinese people to resolve cross-strait issues".
"We do not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state," she added.
Earlier this year, the Philippines eased long-standing restrictions on official travel to Taiwan, allowing government officials to make economic and trade-related visits under certain conditions. The guidelines for receiving Taiwanese delegations were also relaxed.
Garafil said a large Taiwanese business delegation, including major semiconductor and agricultural companies, is currently in the Philippines.
"We've never seen this kind of a big delegation in history. We're just very glad they are here and they are interested in the Philippines," she told reporters.