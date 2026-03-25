Philippine purple yam boom under strain from climate pressures

EASTERN VISAYAS, Philippines: The purple yam, or ube – a root crop indigenous to the Philippines – has become a global sensation, prized for its distinct colour and mild sweetness.

From ice cream to pastries, demand for the tropical root crop has surged worldwide.

What was once a local staple has now become a premium ingredient, with the country exporting more than US$3 million worth of ube products last year to markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.