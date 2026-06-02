Philippines’ UN Security Council bid could amplify ASEAN voice on global issues: Analysts

NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly will vote on Wednesday (Jun 3) to elect new non-permanent members to the UN Security Council for two-year terms beginning in 2027.

The Philippines and Kyrgyzstan are vying to fill the vacant Asia-Pacific seat.

Manila has mounted a high-profile campaign for the position, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr travelling to the UN's New York headquarters in March to personally advocate for the Philippines’ candidacy.

“The Philippines has regularly proven itself to be an independent, trusted partner, an innovative pathfinder, and committed peacemaker,” he told the UNGA during a special address.

Analysts say a successful Philippine bid could provide an opportunity to elevate Southeast Asian concerns within the UN's most powerful body.

“Elected members … represent not only their national interests, but also those of their neighbours’,” said Daniel Forti, head of UN affairs at the International Crisis Group.

“(We) could certainly expect to see a lot more thinking and influence of ASEAN in how the Philippines would explain its positions and advocate for certain priorities on the UN Security Council.”

ASEAN PRIORITIES ON A GLOBAL STAGE

The 15-member body tasked with maintaining international peace and security has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US.

Ten non-permanent members are elected for staggered two-year terms, with five members replaced each year. They vote on resolutions and help shape the council's agenda, particularly during the month in which they hold the rotating presidency.

The Philippines has centred its campaign on regional security, climate change and the upholding of international law, rather than the contentious issue of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Forti said this suggests Manila, if elected, would be keen to avoid turning the council into a battleground over a single issue.

"Inevitably, the Philippines will have to deal with China as the major player on the security council and in its neighbourhood,” he told CNA.

“Manila will have to very carefully balance the positions it takes, not only on its own region, but also other issues of world affairs where the US and China are on opposing sides.”

SPOTLIGHT ON MYANMAR INSTEAD?

Christopher Ankersen, a clinical professor of global affairs at New York University, said a Philippine term on the council could instead draw renewed international attention to Myanmar, which continues to face significant humanitarian and political challenges following years of instability.

“We could probably see some broad support for a resolution talking about the need for forward progress, convening some kind of discussion about the situation in Myanmar,” said Ankersen, a former senior UN official in Southeast Asia.

“I think that's something that the Philippines could and should bring to the table.”

Meanwhile, experts say the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia may not feature prominently on Manila's security council agenda.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have traditionally preferred to address regional disputes through internal diplomatic channels before raising them in international forums.

“ASEAN states have attempted to keep discussions about their region off of the security council agenda,” Forti pointed out.

“We would likely expect the Philippines to continue that approach and try and use quiet diplomacy, engagement with security council members, and most importantly with regional states, before elevating it to the council itself.”

Still, analysts cautioned that non-permanent security council members face limitations, including not having veto powers.

The Philippines is believed to have the backing of the US, the UK and France, while Russia and China are expected to support Kyrgyzstan.

For Marcos and his administration, success in Wednesday's vote would represent not only a diplomatic victory for Manila, but also an opportunity to strengthen ASEAN's voice on global security issues.