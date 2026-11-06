CNA Explains: What is treason as defined under Indonesia law?

JAKARTA: The term treason has resurfaced in Indonesia after the government said the alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto could constitute the offence.

The case involves former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who has been named a suspect alongside two other senior police officers over the alleged surveillance of the president and several prominent figures.

"We can consider this an act that potentially amounts to treason," State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (Nov 4).

Prasetyo said the alleged actions could threaten national interests and the president's safety. However, the government acknowledged that the motive behind the suspected wiretapping remains unclear as investigations are ongoing.

So what constitutes treason under Indonesian law? What forms can it take, and how severe are the penalties?

WHAT CONSTITUTES TREASON UNDER INDONESIA'S CRIMINAL CODE?

Eva Achjani Zulfa, a law professor at the University of Indonesia, said treason can involve an attempt to kill or harm the president or vice-president.

"The key element is the perpetrator's intention to render the president unable to carry out their duties and functions," Eva told CNA Indonesia.

"If that intention can be proven, the act can be classified as treason."

Under Indonesia's former Criminal Code (KUHP), Article 104 governed treason against the president or vice-president, while Article 87 stipulated that treason occurs when an intention is demonstrated by the start of an attempt to carry it out.

Under the new Criminal Code, which took effect on Jan 2, 2026, treason against the president or vice-president is covered by Article 191 of Law No 1 of 2023.

The provision carries the death penalty for anyone who commits treason with the intent to kill, life imprisonment if the offence deprives the president or vice-president of their liberty, or a maximum of 20 years in prison if either is rendered unable to govern.