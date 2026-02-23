Philippines' Duterte authorised murders, ICC told as hearings open

THE HAGUE: Rodrigo Duterte personally authorised murders and hand-picked some of the victims of his "war on drugs", the International Criminal Court heard on Monday (Feb 23), as proceedings against the former Philippines president kicked off.

ICC deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said that the week-long "confirmation of charges" hearings, where judges will decide whether to open a full trial against Duterte, was "a reminder that those in power are not above the law".

The 80-year-old was not present after the court granted a defence request for him not to appear, despite judges ruling he was fit to take part.

Niang said Duterte played a "pivotal" role in the extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers and users, first as mayor of Davao City, then as national president.

He "authorised murders and personally selected some of the victims", said Niang.

The former leader denies the charges, his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman told journalists ahead of the hearing. Kaufman will respond later Monday.

Following the hearings, the judges will have 60 days to issue a written decision on whether he should face a full trial.