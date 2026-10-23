Sarawak state assembly to be dissolved on Oct 26, paving way for election within 60 days
The dissolution of the Sarawak state assembly follows a series of state elections across Malaysia over the past year, including in Sabah, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, with Melaka set to head to the polls on Nov 14.
KUCHING: The Sarawak state assembly will be dissolved on Monday (Oct 26), paving the way for snap polls to be held within the next 60 days.
Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg announced the dissolution at a press conference on Friday afternoon in Kuching, after obtaining the consent of Sarawak Governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, local media reported.
The state election is only due by April 2027.
The dissolution of the Sarawak state assembly follows a series of state elections across Malaysia over the past year, including in Sabah, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, with Melaka set to head to the polls on Nov 14.
Now that the state assembly has been dissolved, the Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to meet and decide on the official election date.
Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah previously said that the election could be held in December, with Dec 12 or Dec 19 as possible polling dates, according to local media reports.
LARGEST STATE ASSEMBLY IN MALAYSIA
The Sarawak state assembly currently has 82 seats, making it the largest legislative assembly in the country.
The number is expected to increase to 99 following the EC’s approval of 17 new constituencies, local media reported.
However, the proposed expansion is subject to a redelineation review which is not expected to be completed in time for the upcoming polls, said EC chairman Ramlan Harun, according to the Borneo Post.
In the previous state election in December 2021, the ruling Gabung Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition secured a landslide victory, winning 76 of the 82 seats contested.
Then-opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) won four seats while the Democratic Action Party (DAP) secured two.
The political composition of the assembly has since changed following PSB’s dissolution, reported the New Straits Times.
Three former PSB assemblymen joined the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), a component party of the GPS coalition, while another former PSB assemblyman, See Chee How, became an independent.
See, who represents the Batu Lintang constituency, has voiced support for GPS’ Abang Johari.
The upcoming election will be a test of GPS’ mandate under Abang Johari, who has led Sarawak since January 2017.
The election comes as the Borneo state pushes for greater autonomy within the Malaysian federation.
Sarawak has been pushing for greater control over its own affairs and rights, including through its acquisition of an airline, its takeover of a port and a bank.
The Sarawak government is also seking regulatory control over hydrocarbon reserves within its own territory through its wholly owned energy firm Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros). The push for autonomy challenges national oil corporation Petronas' monopoly over Malaysia’s lucrative hydrocarbon reserves.