Watch live: US defence chief Pete Hegseth speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

SINGAPORE: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth takes the stage on Saturday morning (May 30) at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, delivering one of the most closely watched speeches at Asia’s premier security summit.

His address comes as global tensions remain elevated, with ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, as well as growing uncertainty over the United States’ long-term strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

The Shangri-La Dialogue brings together top officials from 44 nations this year. The event has historically provided a setting for debate as well as quiet and high-profile diplomacy.

Watch Mr Hegseth’s speech live on CNA.