'Too expensive' or 'fair price' for convenience? Day 1 of cross-border taxi scheme elicits mixed reactions

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: At 10am on Monday (May 4), 57-year-old Malaysian taxi driver Shaban Shawal was still waiting for his first passenger at Johor’s Larkin Terminal to take across the border to Singapore.

“Usually by this time, I would have made my first trip … Just this morning, I saw four people walk away because they were shocked by the new price,” he told CNA.

A new enhanced cross-border taxi scheme which took effect on Monday, has introduced a range of new flexible drop-off points and additional pick-up locations. But the change comes at a cost.