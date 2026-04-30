FAQ: What to know about new Singapore-Malaysia cross-border taxi rules from May 4
Grab will launch a new booking option on its app for customers in both Singapore and Malaysia.
SINGAPORE: For years, cross-border taxis travelling between Singapore and Malaysia could only pick up and drop off passengers at one designated point in the other country.
From Monday (May 4), that will change - with flexible drop-off points and additional pick-up locations aimed at making cross-border travel more convenient.
Here's what you need to know about the changes, how to book a taxi and their fares.
Where can cross-border taxis pick up and drop off passengers?
From May 4, Malaysian taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore.
Singapore taxis can likewise drop passengers anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.
Pick-ups in the foreign country will remain restricted to designated points, but more locations will be available.
Malaysia taxis can pick up passengers in Singapore at:
- Near VivoCity
- Near Century Square Shopping Mall
- Joo Koon MRT
- Ban San Street Terminal (original designated point)
Singapore taxis can pick up passengers in Malaysia at:
- Toppen Shopping Centre
- Mid Valley Southkey Mall
- Angsana Mall
- Larkin Terminal (original designated point)
Taxis can continue to pick up passengers without restrictions in their home country.
How does this work in practice?
A traveller in Singapore can now book a Singapore taxi to travel directly from home to locations such as Johor Bahru City Square.
However, a Malaysian taxi cannot pick up passengers from homes in Singapore - it can only do so at the designated pick-up points, such as near VivoCity.
Cross-border taxis are also limited to operating within the approved areas in Johor, that is, Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.
Trips beyond these areas cannot be completed directly.
How to book a cross-border taxi?
Grab is currently the only ride-hailing platform that travellers can use to book cross-border taxis.
It will pilot a new service called Cross-Border SG-JB (Beta), which will be rolled out gradually from May 4 on the Grab app.
With the new licence, Grab can offer advance, door-to-door bookings between anywhere in Singapore and the approved areas in Johor.
Passengers from both Singapore and Malaysia can book rides between 12 hours and seven days in advance.
"Grab will expand and refine the service as more licensed cross-border taxis are onboarded and with feedback from the drivers and passengers in the coming months," the ride-hailing giant said in a media release.
How much will a trip cost?
According to Grab, fares are fixed upfront at the point of booking, taking reference from the fixed fares for street-hail cross-border taxi trips.
The street-hail fares for rides from Ban San Street Terminal to Larkin Terminal are S$80 (RM250) for a standard four-seater, S$120 for a standard six-seater and S$180 for a premium six-seater.
The fares for rides from Larkin Terminal to Ban San Street Terminal are RM240 (S$77) for a standard four-seater, RM360 for a standard six-seater and RM540 for a premium six-seater.
These same fares will apply for trips up to 35km, with additional charges for longer journeys.
Grab said it will offer an introductory discount of up to 20 per cent.
How do you identify a licensed cross-border taxi?
Licensed taxis will have a “Cross-Border Taxi” livery affixed on both sides as well as specific licence plate prefixes - “H” for Malaysian vehicles and “SH” for Singaporean vehicles.
Authorities also require the taxis to be clearly identifiable through their taxi topper signage when operating in the other country.
How many taxis are available?
Singapore and Malaysia will expand their licensed fleets by 100 taxis each, bringing the new total to 300 taxis on each side.
The additional quota will be used for larger and more premium vehicles to meet the needs of larger families and groups, as well as business travellers.
The longer-term target is to increase this to 500 taxis per country.
Grab said "a number" of its GrabCab taxi drivers have already been issued licences from Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency.
"Grab is in the midst of onboarding licensed cross-border taxis from GrabCab and other taxi operators," it added.
"Grab has streamlined the backend process for Singapore and Malaysia taxi drivers to more easily manage cross-currency earnings and different regulatory requirements."
When can licensed taxis enter the other country?
Taxis must carry at least one passenger when entering the other country, except during limited exemption periods:
- Malaysian taxis can enter Singapore without passengers:
Fridays, 12pm to 12am
- Singapore taxis can enter Malaysia without passengers:
Sundays, 12pm to 12am
Taxis must also install a device, as required by the other country, to enable enforcement.
This means Malaysian taxis have to install Singapore’s ERP2 on-board unit to enter Singapore.
The vehicles must also not be more than 10 years old.
Why are these changes being introduced?
The Singapore–Malaysia land crossing is among the busiest in the world, with hundreds of thousands of daily travellers.
Yet, despite the travel demand, the cross-border taxi scheme has been underutilised, according to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.
This is partly because taxis could not offer door-to-door services, allowing illegal operators to fill the gap.
Both countries have acknowledged the demand for more convenient cross-border transport services, and the changes are part of efforts to increase transport connectivity between them.