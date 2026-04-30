Cross-border taxis allowed drop-offs anywhere in Singapore, Johor Bahru from May 4

Licensed taxis must be clearly identifiable - through their livery, a predefined licence plate prefix and taxi rooftop signage - to support enforcement against illegal domestic point-to-point trips.

Taxis must also install a device, as required by the foreign country, to enable enforcement when entering that country. This means Malaysia taxis have to install Singapore’s ERP2 on-board unit to enter Singapore.

The vehicles must not be more than 10 years old.

To enter the foreign country, a taxi must carry at least one passenger, except during the exemption periods - 12pm to 12am on Fridays for Malaysia taxis into Singapore, and 12pm to 12am on Sundays for Singapore taxis into Malaysia.

Currently, cross-border taxis are allowed to drop off passengers only at designated points - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

This regulated standard has existed for years. But the lack of a door-to-door option limits convenience, prompting illegal operators to fill the gap and disrupt the earnings of licensed taxi drivers.

In December, the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia announced new rules that would allow licensed foreign taxis to drop off passengers anywhere in their home country.

However, they can only pick up passengers at designated points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services, the ministries said at the time, without specifying when the changes would take effect.

“We are pleased to announce these enhancements to the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme, which will provide greater convenience and better connectivity for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia,” said the chief executive of Singapore’s Land Transport Authority Ng Lang.

The director general of Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency Ahmad Radhi Maarof said that the country hopes to deepen this collaboration by looking into more ways to ease the flow of travellers.

“The movement of people across the Causeway is a vital thread in the fabric of our bilateral relationship, and we are determined to make that experience as smooth and convenient as possible,” he said.