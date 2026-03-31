Man, 25, charged with murder of fellow Singaporean in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A 25-year-old Singaporean man has been charged in a Johor court with the murder of another Singaporean in the Malaysian state.

Muhammad Arif Saiyadi, a store supervisor, is believed to be among six suspects including a woman, who were arrested over the alleged murder of Singaporean Chia Hon Chung, 32, near a nightclub in the Southkey commercial district earlier this month.

Malaysian media previously reported that a 32-year-old foreign man had been attacked with a sharp weapon on Mar 14 - and was later confirmed dead after being taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital with a stab wound on his neck.

Arif was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for allegedly murdering Chia and was not represented at the Johor Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (Mar 31).



He nodded after charges were read, local media reports said.

No plea was recorded and the motive for the murder was still under investigation, the reports added.

He faces the death penalty or life imprisonment of up to 40 years - with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death upon conviction.

The court has set Jun 3 for case mention - pending the autopsy report, chemical analysis and DNA results.