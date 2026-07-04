Singaporean fined US$4,900 for pumping subsidised RON95 fuel in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The driver of a Singapore-registered car who illegally pumped subsidised RON95 fuel at a petrol kiosk in Johor has been fined RM20,000 (US$4,900).

Local media said the accused, the car owner who is in his 50s, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sessions Court judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim passed the sentence on Thursday (Jul 2) and ordered the man to serve three months’ jail in default if the fine was not paid.

The man paid the fine on the same day, news outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported.

NST and Astro Audio reported that he is a Singaporean, without naming him.

The NST report also suggested that the case involved the driver of a black Honda Civic, who was believed to be the first person to be arrested in Johor since new rules kicked in on Apr 1.

The offence took place on Apr 9, when enforcement officers from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry caught the man filling his vehicle with the subsidised fuel at a petrol station in Johor.

NST cited the ministry's Johor chapter director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo as saying that the successful prosecution underscored the ministry's commitment to combating the misappropriation of controlled goods to protect consumer interests and ensure national supply stability.

Under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the purchase of controlled goods such as RON95 petrol for a foreign-registered vehicle is illegal.

Under rules that came into force on Apr 1, authorities can take action against both the owner of a foreign-registered vehicle and the petrol station operator.

Previously, only petrol station operators were penalised for selling subsidised fuel to foreign-registered vehicles.

Convicted motorists face a fine of up to RM1 million, a jail term of up to three years, or both, local media reported.

Repeat offenders face fines of up to RM3 million, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

For companies, fines can reach RM2 million, rising to RM5 million for subsequent offences.

Malaysia has long barred foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidised RON95 petrol - a policy in place since 2010 to ensure public funds benefit citizens. The fuel is currently priced at RM1.99 per litre for eligible Malaysians.