Singaporeans in Bangkok advised to exercise caution, says MFA after Siam Paragon mall shooting
Singaporeans in Bangkok advised to exercise caution, says MFA after Siam Paragon mall shooting

The shooting at one of Thailand's biggest malls left two people dead and five injured.

A bullet mark is seen on a glass at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall after Thai police arrested a teenage gunman who is suspected of killing foreigners and wounding other people in a shooting, in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 4, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva)

04 Oct 2023 04:35PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 04:51PM)
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Bangkok are advised to exercise caution after a deadly shooting at Siam Paragon mall on Tuesday (Oct 3).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday that the Singapore embassy in Bangkok was in contact with local authorities to determine if any Singaporeans were injured or directly affected by the shooting.

"There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the shooting," MFA added.

"Singaporeans in Bangkok are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news and heed the instructions of local authorities."

Singaporeans travelling to Thailand are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA if they have not done so. 

Staff repair the glass doors of a furniture store at the Siam Paragon shopping mall on Oct 4, 2023, where a 14-year-old suspect was apprehended the night before after a shooting in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Hundreds fled the shopping complex late Tuesday afternoon as gunshots rang out at one of Thailand's biggest and most upmarket malls. 

Two women were killed - from China and Myanmar - and five people wounded.

A 14-year-old suspected gunman was arrested. Thai police said the teenager suffered a psychological breakdown and had modified a handgun designed to fire blanks.

Singapore said it is saddened by the shooting incident.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," MFA added.

A suspected gunman is detained following a shooting at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Thai rescue workers association/Handout)

Source: CNA/rj(gs)

