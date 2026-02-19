Nearly 200 Southeast Asians, including 2 Singaporeans, served in Israeli military: IDF data

BANGKOK: Nearly 200 Southeast Asians were among more than 50,000 service members in the Israeli military holding more than one passport, according to official data obtained by an Israeli non-governmental organisation.

There were 111 Filipinos, 71 Thais, four Vietnamese, two Singaporeans and one Indonesian enlisted in the Israeli military as of March 2025, according to numbers obtained by the NGO Hatzlacha, a volunteer emergency medical service, through Israel’s Freedom of Information Law.

Those from the United States made up the largest group of Israeli military service members holding dual or multiple nationalities. At least 12,135 of them hold dual Israeli-US citizenship, while another 1,207 hold at least another passport.

The next largest groups were from France (6,464 holding dual or multiple nationalities), Russia (5,169), Germany (4,193) and Ukraine (3,266).

Among those from Asia in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) data released and reported last week were 201 people holding Indian passports, 76 Japanese, nine each from Hong Kong and South Korea, seven from China, three from Taiwan and two each from Nepal and Sri Lanka.



Experts say the IDF data has raised questions about the foreign nationals’ legal liability in the Gaza conflict, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to local health authorities.

Israel conducted its military assault in Gaza after militant group Hamas launched attacks in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.



US President Donald Trump’s administration, teaming up with Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire in October 2025. Around two dozen world leaders or other senior officials are now gathered in Washington to inaugurate the US-led Board of Peace focused on Gaza reconstruction, but whose ambitions reach further.



The International Criminal Court is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Separately, allegations of genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza are being examined at the International Court of Justice in a case brought by South Africa.

There have been no reported convictions so far of dual nationals for war crimes in Gaza. However, legal complaints have been lodged in several countries, including France, Italy, South Africa and Belgium, and some authorities have opened preliminary investigations.