Nearly 200 Southeast Asians, including 2 Singaporeans, served in Israeli military: IDF data
BANGKOK: Nearly 200 Southeast Asians were among more than 50,000 service members in the Israeli military holding more than one passport, according to official data obtained by an Israeli non-governmental organisation.
There were 111 Filipinos, 71 Thais, four Vietnamese, two Singaporeans and one Indonesian enlisted in the Israeli military as of March 2025, according to numbers obtained by the NGO Hatzlacha, a volunteer emergency medical service, through Israel’s Freedom of Information Law.
Those from the United States made up the largest group of Israeli military service members holding dual or multiple nationalities. At least 12,135 of them hold dual Israeli-US citizenship, while another 1,207 hold at least another passport.
The next largest groups were from France (6,464 holding dual or multiple nationalities), Russia (5,169), Germany (4,193) and Ukraine (3,266).
Among those from Asia in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) data released and reported last week were 201 people holding Indian passports, 76 Japanese, nine each from Hong Kong and South Korea, seven from China, three from Taiwan and two each from Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Experts say the IDF data has raised questions about the foreign nationals’ legal liability in the Gaza conflict, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to local health authorities.
Israel conducted its military assault in Gaza after militant group Hamas launched attacks in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
US President Donald Trump’s administration, teaming up with Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire in October 2025. Around two dozen world leaders or other senior officials are now gathered in Washington to inaugurate the US-led Board of Peace focused on Gaza reconstruction, but whose ambitions reach further.
The International Criminal Court is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, allegations of genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza are being examined at the International Court of Justice in a case brought by South Africa.
There have been no reported convictions so far of dual nationals for war crimes in Gaza. However, legal complaints have been lodged in several countries, including France, Italy, South Africa and Belgium, and some authorities have opened preliminary investigations.
In response to queries from CNA, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said it is aware of a foreign news report stating that two Singaporeans were among those who fought for the IDF during the conflict in Gaza.
“MHA does not have any substantiated information at this point that any Singaporean is/was fighting as part of the IDF,” the spokesperson added.
Singapore does not allow dual citizenship, but minors can hold two passports until they turn 21. The government may withhold an application to renounce citizenship if a male citizen has not carried out his National Service liabilities.
In response to the data obtained by Hatzlacha, Indonesia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 17) it could not immediately confirm or deny the reports of the individual but is ready to coordinate further with the law ministry and take follow-up measures in accordance with relevant laws, reported news outlet Jakarta Globe.
Indonesia does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and advocates for Palestinian independence. It is also on the US-led Board of Peace.
Munira Mustaffa, principal consultant of Malaysia-based security consulting firm Chasseur Group, said a thorough investigation would be needed to determine the relevant circumstances and whether the individual was a trained combatant. “It did give me quite a shock,” she said.
Indonesia does not recognise dual citizenship for adults and those who voluntarily acquire another nationality can lose their Indonesian citizenship.
Children of mixed-nationality marriages may hold dual citizenship but they must choose one before turning 21.
Any action by Jakarta would hinge on confirming the individual’s citizenship status before considering legal or diplomatic steps, said Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, director of the Indonesia-MENA desk at the Centre for Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS).
“Indonesian citizens are not allowed to serve in foreign militaries unless the government gives permission,” he said, adding that the government should have a different response if the person had been conscripted into the Israeli military.
Israel’s mandatory military service law exempts dual nationals residing abroad, Al Jazeera reported.
Indonesia has previously relied on its citizenship law to revoke or declare the loss of nationality of Indonesians who joined the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), which Indonesia designates as a terrorist organisation.
This year, Indonesian authorities also moved to revoke the citizenship of a former police officer who deserted his post and allegedly joined Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as a former Indonesian Marine who reportedly enlisted with Russian forces as a mercenary in 2025.
In the Philippines, dual citizenship is allowed and Philippine law does not automatically criminalise serving in a foreign armed force.
Thailand also allows dual citizenship, and Thai law does not criminalise service in a foreign armed force under general circumstances.
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNA on Feb 19 it does not maintain a database of individuals holding dual nationality. The civil registration database falls under the supervision of the Bureau of Registration Administration at the Ministry of Interior, it said.
In late 2023, Thai authorities addressed concerns that migrant workers in Israel were becoming involved as active soldiers for Israel in the war.
It confirmed that some individuals of Thai and Israeli parentage serve in Israel’s military reserve forces and were distinct from Thai migrant workers employed in the region.
Beyond the Thai agricultural workforce, it said there were roughly 400 to 500 Thai women married to Israelis, whose children often hold dual citizenship.
Israeli law requires all citizens, male and female, to undertake mandatory military service at the age of 18. Men typically serve for about 32 months, while women serve for approximately 24 months.
After completing active duty, they move into the reserve system, where they remain liable to be called up for service.
In November 2023, The Jerusalem Post reported that more than 200 Indian Jews had joined the IDF since October 2023. India does not allow dual citizenship.
Zulfikar said the ease of global movement and flow of information were contributing greatly to the phenomenon of foreign fighters and making it a bigger challenge for governments.
“Globalisation plus the internet have helped this kind of movement to be much, much easier than before. Information is spreading much faster,” he said.