Philippines bets big on solar power, but remote communities risk being left behind
As Manila pushes ahead with large-scale renewable energy projects, many off-grid communities are still relying on small solar kits for basic electricity.
MANILA: The Philippines is accelerating its shift to solar energy as it grapples with some of the highest electricity prices in Southeast Asia and seeks to reduce its dependence on imported fuel.
However, many of the archipelago’s remote communities still remain beyond the reach of the national power grid and rely on small-scale systems for basic electricity needs.
The country aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its power generation mix to 35 per cent by 2030 under its long-term energy plan.
Large-scale projects, including the MTerra Solar development in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, reflect growing investment in the country's clean energy sector.
But industry players say achieving that goal will require not only new projects, but also upgrades to the country's ageing power grid to handle decentralised and intermittent energy sources.
LIVING OFF THE GRID
Just a few hours from Metro Manila, some communities remain off the grid, such as the upland settlements of Barangay Laiban in Rizal province.
Families there, including around 200 households of the Dumagat-Remontado indigenous people, rely on small solar kits and batteries for basic electricity – just enough to power a lightbulb or charge a mobile phone.
For resident Concepcion Mira, solar power has become a cheap but reliable source of energy for her household, replacing the kerosene lamps she once used.
"What we usually use it for is lighting. If we turn on the TV, then there's no more power for the lights," she told CNA.
"It's okay – it's durable, and we're still able to use it up to now. It still hasn't broken down."
Most families in the community have purchased and installed their own systems. While they provide a basic source of electricity, residents say they are far from a complete solution.
"We've been here for a long time, yet I still haven't heard any real news about having proper electricity," Mira added.
"That's why solar systems like these have become widespread. Almost every household here now uses solar power."
CALLS FOR A MORE INCLUSIVE ENERGY TRANSITION
For many of these remote communities, rooftop solar systems remain expensive, while extending grid infrastructure to isolated villages can be costly.
Euphemia Enciso, a Dumagat-Remontado tribal chieftain in Sitio Manggahan, believes communities should benefit more directly from renewable energy projects, such as those developed in or near their ancestral lands.
"Wouldn't it be possible for the Philippine government to also fund and build a large solar plant in one area, so the community could get its electricity from there instead?" she questioned.
Analysts say the country faces a difficult balancing act: How to rapidly expand renewable energy while ensuring ordinary Filipinos can afford and access it.
Kairos Dela Cruz, executive director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said the Philippines is well-positioned to expand solar power because of its abundant sunlight and improving technology.
"With the advances in technology, with the modularity and scalability of renewable energy, particularly solar, and with the great (geographical) position of the Philippines, we get a lot of sunlight every day,” he pointed out.
“I think it's a moral imperative for us as well to inject and insert more renewable energy into the mix."
He added that access to electricity can be critical for vulnerable communities.
"When you look at communities like small islands getting affected by the energy crisis, it's not just an inconvenience. For some people, it's a matter of life and death."
DECENTRALISED SOLAR PART OF THE SOLUTION
Developers and energy advocates say decentralised solar systems, combined with battery storage, could help close the energy gap in remote areas.
Ellora Narida, programme manager at One Renewable Energy Enterprises, said solar power offers several advantages.
"Solar energy is free. It has low emissions, and essentially, the technology (is) more or less a plug-in,” she said.
“Once it's installed ... it has minimal maintenance operations. It's relatively easy to learn and easy to adopt, especially for these communities,” she added.
“It definitely impacts more lives if you can also create a sense of ownership with the community if they have their own solar.”