Asian markets rebound after Trump walks back tariff threats; South Korea's Kospi tops 5,000 for first time
Asian markets rebounded on Thursday (Jan 22), tracking gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump backed away from his threats to slap new tariffs on European nations.
Overnight, the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day percentage gain in two months, gaining 1.16 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index and Nasdaq Composite also surged, gaining the most in percentage terms since Jan 5 and Dec 19, respectively. The Dow rose 1.21 per cent while the Nasdaq added 1.18 per cent.
The US President, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the US will no longer be imposing tariffs on European allies that had been scheduled to take effect from Feb 1. He had ruled out taking Greenland by force in an earlier speech, which also helped to calm investor nerves.
Trump's comments eased market volatility, with Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore all up in morning trade.
South Korea's benchmark Kospi topped 5,000 points for the first time, rising 2.08 per cent to 5,009.4 as of 0009 GMT (8.09am, Singapore time).
It was powered by gains in chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, reaching a level promised by President Lee Jae Myung in just over six months since he took office.
The index has risen 19 per cent so far this month, after emerging as the world's best performer in 2025 with a 76 per cent jump - its biggest annual gain since 1999 - on a chip rally fueled by artificial intelligence optimism and various capital market reforms.
Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 4.15 per cent and SK Hynix gained 3.65 per cent on Thursday, hitting record highs.
Hyundai Motor, up 4.6 per cent and also trading at a record, has also been rallying this month as investors cheered its newly-unveiled humanoid robot technologies.
"The bullish market trend this time is a fundamentals-driven one based on earnings growth, which makes the Kospi still cheap," said Kim Jae-seung, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities.
Under his "Kospi 5,000" initiative, President Lee has introduced a series of market reforms and tax measures aimed at boosting the domestic stock market and resolving the so-called "Korea Discount", since he took office in June 2025.
The Korea Discount refers to a tendency for domestic stocks to trade at lower valuations compared with global peers, due to factors such as opaque corporate governance structures and low dividend payouts.
The Lee administration last year revised the Commercial Act to better protect shareholder interests and plans to make share repurchases and cancellations a requirement for listed companies to boost shareholder value.
The government also aims to win developed-market status for the domestic stock market from global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), with further loosening of foreign exchange restrictions planned for this year to improve foreign access.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.79 per cent on Thursday after it saw its exports rise for the fourth straight month in December.
This comes after the Nikkei fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, pressured by global trade frictions and political uncertainties at home.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to dissolve parliament on Friday to trigger a snap election, while the central bank meets on policy the same day.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.21 per cent in early trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.36 per cent.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index climbed 0.36 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was also up 0.60 per cent on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak.