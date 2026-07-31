Can monthly vouchers revive South Korea’s shrinking rural communities?

INCENTIVES TO REVIVE RURAL COMMUNITIES

Under a two-year government-backed “rural basic income” pilot programme launched in December, every eligible resident receives vouchers worth 150,000 won (US$103) each month. There is currently no employment requirement to qualify.

The vouchers are loaded onto a physical card that residents can use at designated local businesses, ensuring the money circulates within the local economy. The mobile supermarket is one such participating businesses.

New residents become eligible only after registering and living in the county for at least three months.

Mayor Hwang Kyu-chul credits the programme with helping the county gain about 2,000 residents since the pilot began, pushing the population back above 50,000 for the first time in four years.

Among the newcomers is 33-year-old hairdresser Yang Hee-su, who moved from the southwestern city of Mokpo earlier this year to be closer to his parents.

Yang, who opened his hair salon in Okcheon in March, said the voucher scheme has helped boost business.

“The basic income has to be used in the village where you actually live … and (customers) have been coming in and using (the vouchers) a lot," he said.

“I guess the people here didn't have a good place nearby to get their hair done.”

The programme has also benefited local farmers such as peach grower Kwak Jung-seop.

He said spending at his stall in Okcheon’s local produce market had risen by about 20 to 30 per cent.

“It's not just about population inflow,” he said.

“I'm using it myself too. We eat out more and we buy farming supplies and pesticides with it.”