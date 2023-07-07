South Korean opposition steps up pressure on government to condemn Japan’s Fukushima water release

SEOUL: South Korean opposition lawmakers have been stepping up pressure on the government to condemn Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima power plant into the sea.

The government said on Friday (Jul 7) it respected the conclusions of a safety review by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, which approved Japan’s plan to release the wastewater.

Seoul confirmed that the concentration of radioactive material “meets standards” for ocean discharge, adding that the release of the treated water is expected to “not have any meaningful impact on our ocean areas”.

It announced its own assessment after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said a two-year review showed that the plans were consistent with global safety standards and would have a “negligible radiological impact to people and the environment”.