Regionalism still a powerful force in South Korea as it votes for its next president, say experts

BUSAN / GWANGJU: A record number of South Koreans cast their ballots in early voting on Thursday (May 29) and Friday for the upcoming presidential election, with overseas voting figures also reaching a historic high.

The snap poll was triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law last December, which led to months of political turmoil and his impeachment.

Election day is set for next Tuesday.

All major polls have placed opposition Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung as the clear front-runner in the presidential race, with a recent Gallup survey showing that 49 per cent of respondents viewed the liberal as the best candidate.

Trailing behind him is conservative former labour minister Kim Moon-soo from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) – Mr Yoon’s former party – at 35 per cent.

As South Korea chooses its next leader, experts said regionalism has eased in the country but remains a powerful force, especially in the south where political divides are deepest.

Regionalism refers to a political ideology that favours a region of a country to be more important than the whole.

“Although it’s declined compared to the past, especially in places like Busan and South Gyeongsang, it still lingers – particularly in regions like Daegu and North Gyeongsang where support for (PPP) remains strong,” said political science and diplomacy professor Lee Jae-mook from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.