South Korea's presidential election set to reshape policies for key US ally

SEOUL: South Korean liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to win next week's snap presidential election, a result that could reorient a major US ally on policies ranging from China to nuclear weapons and North Korea.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who was impeached and removed from office over December's short-lived martial law decree, had gone all-in on supporting Washington, taking a hard line on North Korea, and repairing ties with Japan.

Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 election, has long taken a more sceptical view of the US alliance, vowed to engage with North Korea, and was bitterly critical of Yoon's rapprochement with Japan.

He made waves on the campaign trail by saying South Korea should keep its distance from any China-Taiwan conflict, later insisting he is not pro-Beijing.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tacking toward the centre in an effort to win moderates, however, Lee has taken to praising the US alliance and said he would continue trilateral cooperation with Japan and the US, seen in Washington as pivotal to countering China and North Korea.

"The Yoon administration claimed to uphold democratic values in foreign policy while pursuing authoritarian tactics domestically," Wi Sung-lac, a lawmaker who advises Lee on foreign policy, told Reuters.

"In contrast, if the Democratic Party wins, the incoming government will be prepared to genuinely defend democracy and lead a foreign policy grounded in those values, proven by its long history of struggle for democratic rights in Korea."