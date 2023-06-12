‘We don’t know what will happen tomorrow’: One Malaysian family’s journey to the Special Olympics World Games

MELAKA: Malaysia will send a contingent of 16 athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete in six sporting events at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games.

Among them is 15-year-old Agnes Tiong, who will be representing her country in table tennis.

She is the youngest athlete in the Malaysian contingent, and has multiple disabilities including hearing impairment and learning difficulties, her mother, Ms Chua Hong Bing told CNA.

Agnes also has a rare disorder which means her body does not produce white blood cells, so she relies on daily injections.

“Compared to other children, she is more vulnerable to infection and gets sick easily. It can be said that the hospital is her second home,” said Ms Chua.

Ms Chua has to keep a close watch on Agnes at all times, as the teen has difficulty expressing herself when she feels unwell.