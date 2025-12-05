Sri Lanka faces long road to recovery as floodwaters recede; WFP warns of ‘catastrophic’ devastation

Sri Lanka is confronting a growing humanitarian crisis following the country’s worst flooding in decades, with the World Food Programme (WFP) warning that families remain at risk of hunger and disease.

Speaking to CNA Asia Now, WFP’s country director in Sri Lanka, Philip Ward, described the situation as “catastrophic”, with 1.8 million people affected after Cyclone Ditwah triggered widespread flooding and landslides across the country last week.

“Farmland is completely inundated, supply chains are starting to cut off, and the needs of people are really escalating,” he said, adding that some 200,000 people remain displaced in temporary shelters.

Teams from the WFP – the United Nations (UN) agency that fights global hunger – have begun distributing essential items, including water tanks, generators and sandbagging equipment, while flying in fortified food to meet basic nutritional needs.