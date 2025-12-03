Commentary: New megacities lie in the path of devastating floods

SYDNEY: Humanity’s future lies in some of the most vulnerable spots on the planet. We’ve seen that in stark relief of late.

A United Nations report last month concluded that the world’s population is increasingly crowded into a group of often low-lying, middle-income megacities in Asia and Africa. Jakarta and Dhaka dethroned Tokyo’s long-held status as the world’s biggest city, with 42 million, 37 million and 33 million people respectively.

Mexico City and Sao Paulo were overtaken by Shanghai and Cairo among the global top 10. Bangkok, Delhi, Karachi, Lagos, Luanda and Manila were some of the fastest growing among metropolises of more than 10 million.

Many of these very regions have been hit by a devastating run of floods in recent weeks. The monsoon belt from Southeast Asia to West Africa is at the same time the swath of the globe that is urbanising fastest, and the one where catastrophic rainfall is set to increase most dramatically.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in a wave of storms that have stretched from Sri Lanka to Vietnam, with more than 750 dead in the north of Indonesia’s Sumatra island and at least 170 fatalities in southern Thailand.