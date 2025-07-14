Thai anti-graft body launches investigation into suspended PM Paetongtarn, says local media and official

BANGKOK: Thailand's anti-graft body on Monday (Jul 14) launched an investigation into suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over an alleged ethical violation stemming from her leaked call with Cambodia's former leader, according to an anti-corruption official and local media reports.

Paetongtarn is currently suspended from duty pending a verdict in a Constitutional Court case on the same issue.

The court on Jul 1 accepted a petition from 36 senators accusing Paetongtarn of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards, based on a leak of a politically sensitive telephone conversation with Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen that was intended to de-escalate a territorial row and tense troop buildup at their border.

The court has considered the petition ... and unanimously accepts the case for consideration," it said in a statement earlier.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit took over in a caretaker capacity, while the court considers the case against Paetongtarn, who has 15 days to respond and remains in the Cabinet as the new culture minister following a reshuffle.

Paetongtarn told reporters on Jul 1 that she accepted the court's decision to suspend her.

"It's always been my intention to do the best thing for my country," she said. "I'd like to apologise to Thai people who are frustrated about this."

She said: "I will continue to work for the country as a Thai citizen.

"My true intention in the leaked conversation, my true intention 100 per cent, was to work for the country to maintain our sovereignty and save the lives of all our soldiers," Paetongtarn said.

During a Jun 15 call intended to defuse escalating border tensions with Cambodia, Paetongtarn, 38, called Hun Sen "uncle" and criticised a Thai army commander, a red line in a country where the military has significant clout. She has apologised and said her remarks were a negotiating tactic.

The leaked call with the veteran Cambodian politician triggered domestic outrage and has left Paetongtarn's coalition with a razor-thin majority, with a key party abandoning the alliance and expected to soon seek a no-confidence vote in parliament, as protest groups demand the premier resigns.

Paetongtarn's battles after only 10 months in office underline an intractable power struggle between the billionaire Shinawatra dynasty and an influential establishment backed by the army - a two-decade grudge match that has seen two military coups and court rulings that have toppled multiple parties and prime ministers.