20 Thai sailors return home after vessel attacked in Gulf

BANGKOK: Twenty Thai crew members of a cargo ship that was attacked in the crucial Strait of Hormuz arrived in Thailand on Monday (Mar 16), with three of their colleagues still stranded on the vessel in the Gulf.

The Thai-registered Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing a port in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck the Thai ship, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because they had ignored "warnings".

The 20 sailors landed at Thailand's main international airport early Monday morning and were immediately escorted away by officials without speaking to gathered media.

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The wife of one of the returned crew, who gave her name as Bass, told reporters she was still waiting to see her husband after the ordeal.

"We are all afraid, but they are employees - if they refuse to go (out to sea), they won't get paid," the 32-year-old woman said.

"I don't know where they went or when they will return home. The company hasn't told me anything," she added.