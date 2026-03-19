Thailand's Anutin seeks new mandate as parliament votes on prime minister

BANGKOK: Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul will seek to be elected back to power on Thursday (Mar 19) in a parliamentary vote on a prime minister that could usher in a rare period of stability for a country long plagued by political drama and turmoil.

In a stunning turnaround in fortunes for a party that had struggled to make its mark in Thai politics, Anutin's Bhumjaithai sprang a surprise with a decisive victory in February's election after capitalising on a wave of nationalism arising out of military conflicts with Cambodia last year.

Much of Anutin's success comes from his opportunism in seizing on the decline of the once dominant Pheu Thai party, first by abandoning its coalition government, then manoeuvring swiftly to form his own.

After the February election, Bhumjaithai has made a pact with the politically bruised Pheu Thai and teamed up with a motley crew of small parties for an alliance that would control 290 of the current 499 seats in parliament.

RIVAL CHALLENGE

To be elected prime minister, Anutin, 59, needs the support of more than half of the house, or 251 votes.

But he could face a challenger in Thursday's vote, with the second-placed election finisher People's Party, signalling it would nominate its 38-year-old leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, to go head-to-head against Anutin.

It is unclear what support Natthaphong has beyond the 120 seats his party holds, or if a deal has been made with other players. He said last week his intention was to use the vote to present his party's vision to parliament.