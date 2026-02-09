‘Clear signal’: Thai PM Anutin says Bhumjaithai won most seats in election, open to working with other parties

BANGKOK: In a stunning victory, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party comfortably pipped its rivals in the country’s general election on Sunday (Feb 8), according to unofficial results by the Election Commission.

It was projected to have won 175 constituency seats, out of a possible 400, as of 11.45pm local time.

With a possible ally Klatham Party set to win 56 seats, this means Anutin is in pole position to lead the next government.

Coming in second behind Bhumjaiahi was the progressive People’s Party with 85 seats, followed by the Shinawatra family machine, Pheu Thai, with 60 seats.

About 89 per per cent of the votes were accounted for by that time.

Bhumjaithai will receive more seats once the allocations of party list MPs, calculated as a proportion of total votes, are completed, which could take at least two weeks to formalise.

Thailand’s 500-seat House of Representatives is decided through a mixed system.

Of these, 400 constituency seats are decided through a first-past-the-post system while the remaining 100 party-list seats are allocated based on each party’s share of the national vote.

The Election Commission is required to certify the vote count and declare the official results within 60 days of polling day, which is by Apr 9.

Once certified, the new parliament must convene within 15 days to elect its speaker and deputy speakers.



Parliament will then vote to choose a new prime minister, who must secure the backing of more than half of all MPs, which means a candidate requires at least 251 votes.