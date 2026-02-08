Thailand Election 2026: 6 things to know as Thais head to the polls

Key issues that have featured in the election campaign include cost of living, economic recovery and political reform.

Here are six things to watch out for in this election:

POLLING CENTRES OPEN FROM 8AM TO 5PM ON SUNDAY

Early voting took place on Feb 1, with more than 2 million people casting their ballots.

The Election Commission said a total of 2.26 million voters registered for advance voting outside their constituencies while 8,610 registered within their constituencies.

In Bangkok, over 740,000 voters cast their vote in advance outside their constituencies. This represented a voter turnout of 87.60 per cent, according to permanent secretary of the city administration Narong Ruangsri.

Thailand’s Election Commission said the advance voting process mostly went smoothly nationwide but some issues were reported, such as incorrect election district codes written on ballot envelopes, reported local news outlet The Nation.

However, most voters will cast their ballots on Sunday across 100,000 polling units nationwide that will be open from 8am to 5pm local time.

Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee has assured voters that Sunday’s election is expected to be smoother than the advance voting, reported Bangkok Post.

Unlike advance voting which saw some venues handling between 50,000 and 60,000 voters, each polling station on Sunday is expected to serve an average of about 500 voters, making the process more orderly and manageable, said Sawaeng.

An unofficial, preliminary result is expected late on Sunday night.

The Election Commission must certify the vote count and declare the official results within 60 days of polling day, which is by Apr 9.