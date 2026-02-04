Thailand Election 2026: Can Anutin ride nationalism wave and lead Bhumjaithai to victory?

UBON RATCHATHANI, Thailand: On the dusty outskirts of Ubon Ratchathani, a north-eastern city near the borders with Cambodia and Laos, a small, curious crowd gathers around a fresh market.

They are here to catch a glimpse of, or to take a selfie with, a man who for many years was simply the leader of a mid-sized regional political party called Bhumjaithai.

That man now steps out from a convoy of vehicles as prime minister.

Anutin Charnvirakul slowly weaves through the throng, stopping to greet bright-eyed senior citizens and giggling students. He tries slices of fruit proffered to him and buys iced drinks for his entourage.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The former health and interior minister has made visiting the Isan region, a broad expanse of 20 rural and typically poorer provinces, a key priority since he was elevated to national leadership in September 2025.

Ubon Ratchathani is not traditional Bhumjaithai turf, but it is part of the northeastern belt that Anutin is sharply targeting to grow the party from a regional powerplayer into a national force.

In the market, as he stops to speak with CNA, it is clear he is confident about that mission in the days ahead of the upcoming vote this Sunday (Feb 8).

“I have to say, we aim high. I think we will be able to gain trust and confidence from our voters,” he said.

“We understand what Thai people need. We understand how to handle a system that works in Thailand, we have so many professionals who join us to bring Thailand forward,” he said.