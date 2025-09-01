Border residents return home as fragile Cambodia-Thailand peace holds

CLEARING HIDDEN DANGERS

But before more families can return home safely, unexploded ordnance must first be cleared.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is tapping its 12,000 volunteers across the country.

They are trained to spot potential risks and can relay information directly to CMAC, speeding up responses to protect communities.

CMAC estimates it will take about two months to clear unexploded bombs from areas near villages. However, combing through larger areas like farm fields could take years.

CMAC director-general Heng Ratana said priority would go to the landless poor, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

“(We want to) make sure they can, with the rainy season, grow rice, corn and so on,” he added.

“I hope that we can reduce the impact (of their suffering).”

Even for those who have managed to return home, new obstacles remain.

Cambodia has accused Thailand of erecting barbed wire on its soil.

Thailand, however, insists the barriers are on its own territory, saying they are meant to stop Cambodian soldiers from planting new landmines.

Cambodian authorities have provided stranded villagers with temporary shelters, along with access to food and healthcare.

“We guarantee that they will have sufficient daily food supplies,” said Banteay Meanchey province governor Oum Reatrey.

“There is rice, canned fish, fish sauce, noodle and other supplementary food available for them."