Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July

PHNOM PENH: Thailand on Wednesday (Dec 31) released 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in July, both governments said, after a fresh ceasefire between the neighbours held for more than three days following weeks of deadly border clashes.

"I can confirm that our 18 heroic soldiers have safely arrived on Cambodian soil at around 10am," Cambodia's information minister Neth Pheaktra told AFP.

Thailand's foreign ministry also confirmed the repatriation of the 18 soldiers to Cambodia, saying it was done "as a demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building", according to a statement.

"I am so happy. I can't wait to see him. I miss him so much," Voeung Vy, the father of one of the returned soldiers, told AFP.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He said he would welcome his son home in the capital, Phnom Penh.

The Southeast Asian neighbours agreed a truce on Saturday, ending renewed fighting at their border that killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million this month.

Under the truce, Cambodia and Thailand pledged to cease fire, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining efforts along their disputed frontier.

They also agreed to allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible, while Thailand was to return 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in July within 72 hours, if the ceasefire held.

Cambodia has said its soldiers were captured by Thai forces on Jul 29 - nearly eight hours after a ceasefire that halted five days of deadly clashes went into effect.