Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones

BANGKOK: Thailand's army on Monday (Dec 29) accused Cambodia of violating a newly signed ceasefire agreement, reached after weeks of deadly border clashes, by flying more than 250 drones over its territory.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to the "immediate" ceasefire on Saturday, pledging to end renewed border clashes that killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million this month.

But the fresh allegation from Bangkok and its threat to reconsider releasing Cambodian soldiers held by Thailand left a sustained truce in doubt - even as the two nations' foreign ministers wrapped up two days of talks hosted by China aimed at rebuilding trust and improving relations.

The Thai army said Monday "more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected flying from the Cambodian side, intruding into Thailand's sovereign territory" on Sunday night, according to a statement.

"Such actions constitute provocation and a violation of measures aimed at reducing tensions, which are inconsistent with the joint statement agreed" during a bilateral border committee meeting on Saturday, it added.

The reignited fighting spread to nearly every border province on both sides, shattering an earlier truce for which US President Donald Trump took credit.

Under the agreement signed on Saturday, the Southeast Asian neighbours agreed to cease fire, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining efforts and combatting cybercrime.

They also agreed to allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible, while Thailand was to return 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in July within 72 hours, if the ceasefire held.