Thailand's prime minister vows continued military action against Cambodia

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul vowed on Saturday (Dec 13) to continue military action against Cambodia, despite earlier claims by United States President Donald Trump that he had brokered a ceasefire between the two nations.

“Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people," he said in a Facebook post.

The latest bout of unrest, which erupted on Dec 7, has killed at least 20 people, with more than 260 wounded, according to tallies by both countries.

It is the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens before a shaky truce was agreed, following intervention by Trump. Thailand and Cambodia have blamed each other for reigniting the conflict.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Cambodia said on Saturday that Thailand continued dropping bombs on its territory.

"On December 13, 2025, the Thai military used two F-16 fighter jets to drop seven bombs" on a number of targets, the Cambodian defence ministry said in an X post.

"Thai military aircraft have not stopped bombing yet," it said. The strikes could not be independently verified.

Trump had announced on Friday that Bangkok and Phnom Penh had agreed to renew a truce, following calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Thailand and Cambodia dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km frontier, where competing claims to historic temples have spilled over into armed conflict.

Amid the rising tensions, Cambodia pulled its entire sporting delegation out of the 33rd SEA Games on Wednesday morning, citing safety reasons.