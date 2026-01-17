Why Thailand's deadly construction accidents are sparking outrage and scrutiny

BANGKOK: Thailand’s construction industry is under intense scrutiny following a series of high-profile deadly accidents. These include a crane falling onto a moving passenger train this past week and the collapse of an office tower a year ago that killed nearly 100 workers.

Public concern is particularly high in Bangkok due to the frequent and sometimes fatal construction accidents on major road projects. In the latest case, a construction crane collapsed on Thursday (Jan 15), killing two people, just a day after the train tragedy in which 32 people died.

CONTRACTOR HAS SAFETY FAILURE RECORDS

Public outrage has centered on Italian-Thai Development, the contractor responsible for both sites where the past week's accidents occurred. The company, also known as Italthai, was also the joint lead contractor for the 33-story State Audit Office building, which toppled while under construction in March, killing about 100 people.

It was the only major structure in Thailand to collapse from an earthquake whose epicenter was in Myanmar, more than 1,300km away.

Twenty-three individuals and companies were indicted in that case, including Italthai’s President Premchai Karnasuta, on charges including professional negligence causing death and document forgery.

Italthai, a major developer in Thailand which has won many government projects, has denied wrongdoing in that case as well as the more recent crane crashes.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has responded to the latest incidents by ordering the Transport Ministry to terminate contracts with, blacklist and prosecute the companies involved.

Unfinished projects will be funded by seizing performance bonds and bank guarantees, with the government reserving the right to sue for extra costs. Additionally, a “scorecard” system to keep track of contractors’ performance records should be enforced by early February.