Thailand cuts border crossing hours with Cambodia over security

BANGKOK: Thailand shortened operating hours at 10 border crossings with Cambodia, citing security concerns, as tensions between the two countries simmered after a deadly clash last month.

A day earlier, both the Southeast Asian countries reinforced their military presence along disputed border areas, Thailand's defence minister said.

The two governments have exchanged statements, saying they were committed to finding a peaceful resolution after a Cambodian soldier was killed during a clash on May 28 in an undemarcated border area.

Checkpoints, including the busiest in Thailand's eastern province of Sa Kaeo, halved operating hours to 8am (9am, Singapore time) to 4pm local time, from 6am to 10pm, previously, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told reporters on Sunday (Jun 8).

Thailand operates 17 official border crossings with Cambodia, spanning seven provinces along their shared 817km frontier, government data shows.

"These are no immediate closure orders at border checkpoints. Rather, they are gradual and appropriate to the circumstances in specific areas," he said, adding the situation along the border remained calm.

Residents near the Aranyaprathet-Poipet crossing in Sa Kaeo said the atmosphere was calm.

"It surprised people a bit, but shops stayed open and most locals crossed back normally," said a staff member at Manue Home Stay, who gave his name only as Rong.