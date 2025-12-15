Thailand cuts Laos fuel route as Cambodia border conflict deepens

BANGKOK: Thailand's military said on Monday (Dec 15) that it has stopped fuel shipments passing through a border checkpoint with Laos because of fears they were being diverted to Cambodia, with which it is fighting a fierce border conflict.

The Thai and Cambodian militaries are clashing at multiple locations along their 817km land border, both sides said, with no signs of the fighting abating despite international efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, including calls by United States President Donald Trump.

A special meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers - where top diplomats from both sides could have met - that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday had been pushed back to Dec 22 at Thailand's request, the Malaysian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The neighbours have long disputed sections of the frontier, but the scale and intensity of the latest clashes - that stretch from forested inland areas near the Laos border to coastal provinces - are unprecedented in recent history.

Over half a million people have been displaced by the fighting, which has killed at least 38 on both sides over the past eight days, according to national authorities, who mounted a round of evacuations in July when the neighbours clashed for five days before Trump helped broker a truce.